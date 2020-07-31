TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $61.00 at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

TFII stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

