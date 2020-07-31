TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $62.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

NYSE:TFII opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

