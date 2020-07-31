Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Timberline Resources Corp (CVE:TBR) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 78,859 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 64,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Company Profile (CVE:TBR)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

