TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Down 10%

TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR) fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 75,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 290,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $4.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project that consists of 108 claims covering an area of 6,993 hectares located in southwestern Alaska.

