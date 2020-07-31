Tortoise Water Fund (BATS:TBLU) Shares Down 1.6%

Tortoise Water Fund (BATS:TBLU)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.38, approximately 3,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tortoise Water Fund stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Water Fund (BATS:TBLU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

