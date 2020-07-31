Trane (NYSE:TT) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Trane from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.79.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $110.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Trane’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,771,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,893,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

