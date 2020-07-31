Transform Wealth LLC Has $22.60 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,067 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 97,983 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 57,538 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,942 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,322,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

MSFT opened at $203.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

