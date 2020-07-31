U and I Group (LON:UAI) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of U and I Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get U and I Group alerts:

Shares of U and I Group stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.84) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26. U and I Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 479.33 ($5.90). The company has a market cap of $85.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX (44.50) (($0.55)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U and I Group will post 2201.000017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.