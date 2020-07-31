UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.14.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

