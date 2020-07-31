UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in UDR by 601.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UDR by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth $50,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 80.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Zelman & Associates cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

UDR stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

