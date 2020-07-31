UK Mortgages (LON:UKML) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.80), 141,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 196,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.81).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

UK Mortgages Company Profile (LON:UKML)

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

