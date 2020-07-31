Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) Trading Down 2.1%

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited (OTCMKTS:ULTRF)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 21,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 50,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ULTRF)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America.

