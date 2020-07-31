United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Shares Up 3.6%

United Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UOG)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), 3,083,639 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 1,340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.44.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UOG)

United Oil & Gas Plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition of non-core oil and gas licenses as development, exploration, and production partners. It holds interests in two licenses, including PL090 in the Wessex Basin, onshore United Kingdom; and the Podere Gallina in the Po Valley region of onshore Italy.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.