Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Up 1.7%

Urbana Corp (TSE:URB) shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45, 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.31 million and a P/E ratio of -17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Urbana (TSE:URB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($50.58) million during the quarter.

Urbana Company Profile (TSE:URB)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

