ValuEngine Upgrades Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) to Sell

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 million, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

