ValuEngine Upgrades Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Hold

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $799.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. Buckle has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Buckle had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 130.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,573,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after buying an additional 1,457,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,787,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 154,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 123,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

