Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf (TSE:VUN) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$60.23 and last traded at C$60.17, approximately 50,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 153,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.37.

