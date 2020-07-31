Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,066 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VER. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,268,000 after purchasing an additional 558,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,458 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

VER stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

