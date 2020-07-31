Very Critical Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news impact score of -3.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,606.17.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,538.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,472.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,375.06. The firm has a market cap of $1,050.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

