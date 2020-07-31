Very Negative News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Share Price

Media coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -3.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alphabet’s ranking:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,629.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,531.45 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,472.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,376.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,045.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

