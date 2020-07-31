Viaspace (OTCMKTS:VSPC) Trading 16.7% Higher

Viaspace Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSPC)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,648,166 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 289% from the average session volume of 424,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Viaspace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSPC)

VIASPACE Inc engages in the renewable energy business in the United States and internationally. It develops Giant King Grass (GKG), a biomass and energy crop. The company's GKG could be burned in biomass power plants to generate electricity; made into pellets that could be burned together with coal to reduce carbon emissions from existing power plants; generated bio methane through anaerobic digestion; and used as a feedstock for low carbon liquid biofuels for transportation, biochemical, and bio plastics, as well as animal feed.

