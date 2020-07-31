VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.41 and last traded at $40.41, 249 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

