Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,878.43.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,876.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,308.68. The stock has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

