Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE)’s share price fell 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, 9,950 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops and licenses fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

