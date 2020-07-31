Wells Fargo & Co Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

