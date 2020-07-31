WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.55. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

