Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WAB opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,084.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.