WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.59, 78,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 38,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period.

