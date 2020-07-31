WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $50.80, 25,361 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) by 404.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

