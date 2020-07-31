WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.35 and last traded at $93.03, approximately 105,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 41,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 428.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

