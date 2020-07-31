WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.47, 221,820 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 305,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

