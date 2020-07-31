World Asset Management Inc Acquires 556 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 241,309 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 106,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 80,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

