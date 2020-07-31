World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GAP were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $11,934,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of GAP by 190.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth $130,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 176.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gap Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

