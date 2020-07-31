World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 3,731 GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in GrubHub by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in GrubHub by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in GrubHub by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GrubHub by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Equities analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,659 shares of company stock worth $2,649,541. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

