World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after buying an additional 1,537,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,312,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,708,000 after buying an additional 233,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

