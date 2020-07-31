World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

