World Asset Management Inc Has $259,000 Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vereit were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Vereit stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

