World Asset Management Inc Has $261,000 Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

