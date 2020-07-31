World Asset Management Inc Has $276,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 142,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at $20,470,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

