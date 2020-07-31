World Asset Management Inc Has $290,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at $32,306,433.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total value of $1,680,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL stock opened at $350.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.79 and a 200-day moving average of $328.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.89 and a 12-month high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.