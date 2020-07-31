World Asset Management Inc Has $298,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 3.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.