World Asset Management Inc Invests $251,000 in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,079 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $73,988,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 533,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after acquiring an additional 114,376 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.