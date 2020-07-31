World Asset Management Inc Invests $252,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. DA Davidson raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

