World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 80.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

