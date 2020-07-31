World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. New York Times Co has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $46.33.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.88 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

