World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $175.26 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.41. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,963,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,263 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,154. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

