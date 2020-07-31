World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 320,035 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,355,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,654,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after buying an additional 267,794 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TREX opened at $139.86 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

