World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

