World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 455.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $23.70 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

