World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,619,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

NYSE FMC opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

